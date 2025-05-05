The Feil Organization and The French Company have scored big with their latest lease at 551 Fifth Avenue.

The National Women’s Soccer League, the highest level professional women’s soccer league in the country, is moving its headquarters to 551 Fifth Avenue after inking a 21,000-square-foot lease at the 38-story office tower, also known as the French Building, Feil announced.

The length of the lease was not disclosed, however asking rent was $58 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

“We’re excited to welcome the National Women’s Soccer League as the newest innovative tenant at 551 Fifth Avenue,” Feil’s Andrew Wiener, who represented the landlord in-house with Kevin Driscoll and Henry Korzec, said in a statement. “The NWSL’s decision to make our building their national headquarters marks a new chapter in this iconic New York City office tower’s legacy. We look forward to seeing the lasting impact they will have on women’s sports.”

The NWSL was founded in 2012 and moved its headquarters from Chicago to New York City in 2022, taking space at 292 Madison Avenue. It will double its footprint in its move to 551 Fifth, according to the New York Post, which first reported the deal.

“The NWSL league office is growing at a rapid rate as we continue to lead the way in growing women’s soccer both at home and abroad,” Lauren Lopez, the chief people and culture officer for the National Women’s Soccer League said in a statement. “Our new headquarters reflects the tremendous growth we’ve seen at our league, as well as the energy and innovation that are hallmarks of culture as we continue to pave the way for the next generation of female athletes.”

CBRE’s Conor Denihan and Patrick Moroney represented the National Women’s Soccer League. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at 551 Fifth Avenue, which sits between East 45th and East 46th streets, include investment company Zamir Equities, restaurant, bar and clothing store Tommy Bahama, and perfumes and cosmetics company Inter Parfums.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.