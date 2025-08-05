Leases   ·   Office Leases

Investment Firm MidOcean Partners Inks 27K-SF Midtown Lease in Relocation

By August 5, 2025 2:07 pm
JLL's Frank Doyle (top), Newmark's David Falk (bottom), and 31 West 52nd Street.
PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Courtesy Newmark; Commercial Observer file

Midocean Partners, a private equity and credit services firm, has signed a 27,000-square-foot lease at 31 West 52nd Street, taking over the entire 10th floor at an asking rent of $92 per square foot, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The firm’s current address is listed on its website as 245 Park Avenue. It is unclear when MidOcean Partners will move to its new home. The length of the new lease was described only as “long-term” by a source close to the deal. 

Newmark brokers David Falk and Jason Greenstein represented the tenant in this deal. Newmark declined to comment.

The landlord, Paramount Group, was represented in-house by Peter Brindley, Doug Neye and Sean Kirk and by JLL’s Frank Doyle, Andrew Coe and David Kleiner. Paramount Group and MidOcean Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and JLL declined to comment. 

The 29-story office tower at 31 West 52nd Street was designed by Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo & Associates and spans 770,000 square feet. Its lobby has been newly renovated, and the building features amenities such as lounge areas, a game room and a fully landscaped public plaza. 

Other tenants in the building include investment manager Mudrick Capital and law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman (and will soon include commercial real estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield).

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

