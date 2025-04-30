Leases   ·   Office Leases

Mudrick Capital Signs 27K-SF Lease at Paramount’s 31 West 52nd Street

By April 30, 2025 1:04 pm
JLL's Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe, and 31 West 52nd Street.
JLL's Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe, and 31 West 52nd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; PropertyShark

Mudrick Capital is moving its New York City headquarters within Midtown.

The investment manager signed a 12-year, 27,000-square-foot lease at the Paramount Group’s 31 West 52nd Street, with plans to vacate its current digs four blocks away at Mitsui Fudosan America’s 527 Madison Avenue, Bisnow first reported.

SEE ALSO: Stout NYC Relocates Flagship Pub to 16K SF at 213 West 35th Street

Mudrick will be moving to the 16th floor of the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, where asking rent was $92 per square foot, according to Bisnow.

JLL (JLL)’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe negotiated on behalf of the Paramount Group while Patrick Heeg and Thomas Hines of Transwestern handled the deal for Mudrick Capital.

JLL and Transwestern did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the building include law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which signed a 16.5-year deal for 119,000 square feet in April 2023 in space that had been previously occupied by law firm Clifford Chance.

Clifford Chance moved into a larger, 144,000-square-foot space at Brookfield Properties2 Manhattan West the year prior, leaving a giant vacancy in Paramount’s building.

The 29-story tower is also home to Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

31 West 52nd Street, Andrew Coe, David Kleiner, Frank Doyle, Patrick Heeg, Thomas Hines, JLL, Mudrick Capital, Paramount Group, Transwestern
