Nonprofit Inks 51K SF Consolidation Lease in Glendale, Calif.

A social services nonprofit focused on people with developmental disabilities has signed one of the largest office leases in Glendale, Calif., so far this year, despite the fact that it’s a consolidation lease.

The Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center signed for 50,836 square feet at Onni Group’s 611 North Brand Boulevard, dubbed 611 Brand. The nonprofit’s 10-year lease, valued at $18.8 million, spans two floors at the roughly 396,000-square-foot office tower.

The Lanterman Regional Center’s move is a consolidation, according to broker Kidder Mathews, as the nonprofit will relocate its executive and management offices into one location. The nonprofit currently operates out of United Teachers Los Angeles’ 3303 Wilshire Boulevard in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood, though the square-footage of the nonprofit’s space there was not immediately clear. A Kidder Mathews spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Kidder Mathews’ Linda Lee, Bill Boyd and Scott Unger represented Onni Group in the nonprofit’s new deal, while Cresa’s Dennis Smith represented the tenant. Other tenants at 611 Brand include WeWork, Tapanian Law and Beecan Health.

“The election of the Lanterman Regional Center to relocate its Mid-Wilshire office space to the 611 North Brand building is not only a great validation of the appeal of the Glendale amenities, but also the building’s unequaled freeway access and tenant amenities,” Lee said in a statement.

Other nonprofits have chosen to expand their footprints in Southern California in recent months. That includes mental health service provider Amanecer Community Counseling Services, which in June inked a 29,227-square-foot headquarters lease in Downtown L.A. Amanecer’s new space is roughly 1,700 square feet larger than its previous digs. That same week, the Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) signed a 102,631-square-foot renewal and expansion deal at Greenlaw Partners’ Tustin Centre complex in Santa Ana.

The RCOC and Lanterman Regional Center are separate entities, though both were established following the passage of California’s Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Services Act in 1969.

