Law Firm Kozusko Harris Duncan Expands to 15K SF at 575 Madison Avenue

Law firm Kozusko Harris Duncan (KHD) will grow by 6,072 square feet and move to a new floor at Steinberg & Pokoik Management’s 575 Madison Avenue.

KHD, which represents individuals, private businesses and family offices, has signed a 14,701-square-foot lease on part of the 12th floor of the 25-story Midtown tower, according to brokers CBRE (CBRE).

The law firm will move to its new, larger office in the building from its current 8,629-square-foot spot on the 24th floor, CBRE said. It’s unclear when KHD moved into the building.

“We are thrilled to have negotiated a new lease that allows KHD to expand its footprint in the property as it continues to grow its client base,” CBRE’s Zachary Price, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Christopher Mansfield and Tara Rhodes, said in a statement.

“575 Madison Avenue offered very attractive economics for a building so well located,” Price added. “Ownership has done an excellent job modernizing the building, and we appreciated collaborating with ownership to achieve such a great outcome for KHD.”

CBRE declined to provide the length of the lease and asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.50 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

CBRE’s William Hooks, David Hollander, Gregg Rothkin, Brad Auerbach and Maxwell Tarter represented the landlord in the deal. Spokespeople for KHD and Steinberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the 385,347-square-foot office building between East 56th and East 57th streets include asset management firm Corbin Capital Partners, financial services firm The Garnet Group and investment management company Na Manu Eha Capital Management, according to Hollander.

Steinberg’s tower near Central Park features a newly renovated lobby, retail space and a parking garage, as well as a new amenity center on the 26th floor, according to CBRE.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.