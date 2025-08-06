IT Services Firm Cloudflare Takes 34K SF at 1 World Trade Center

IT services firm Cloudflare has opened its newest hub at 1 World Trade Center.

The San Francisco-based Cloudflare, which delivers a range of network services to businesses around the world, has signed a lease for 34,382 square feet at the building owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Durst Organization, according to a second-quarter report from the Alliance For Downtown New York, a business improvement district.

Cloudflare moved into its new space at the 104-story Financial District skyscraper a few weeks ago as its “newest hub in New York City,” according to a LinkedIn post.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.42 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

It was also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Cloudflare, Durst, the Port Authority and Newmark — which has represented Durst at the building in recent deals — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of 1 World Trade include mortgage lender Better Home & Finance, talent recruiter Specialist Staffing Group, crypto finance company Circle Internet Financial and art investment company Masterworks.

Meanwhile, work is underway on 5 World Trade Center, where Silverstein Properties, Brookfield Properties, Omni New York and Dabar Development Partners are planning to build 1,200 units of housing, 360 units of which have been set aside for low- to moderate-income residents, Commercial Observer previously reported. The residential tower is set to be complete by 2028.

