Crypto Firm Circle Takes Over 34K SF at 1 World Trade Center

Crypto finance company Circle Internet Financial is moving its headquarters from Boston to New York City and taking over an entire floor at 1 World Trade Center.

Circle signed a 34,328-square-foot sublease from software company Celonis for its office on the entire 87th floor of the building owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Durst Organization, according to Durst.

Circle will open its global corporate headquarters at the 104-story skyscraper in early 2025 once it moves from its previous home at 99 High Street in Boston, the company said.

“Circle’s vision for a new internet financial system is coming alive in a tremendous and exciting way,” Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, said in a statement. “Our new headquarters near the top of 1 World Trade Center is a symbol of the trust, security and stability we’re building as a critical infrastructure provider for the future of finance.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but when Celonis took over the 87th floor in February 2020 the space had an asking rent of $85 per square foot, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Celonis is now on 40,763 square feet on the 70th floor of the building, which it signed a lease for in 2022, according to its website and CO.

Spokespeople for Circle and Celonis did not immediately respond to requests for further comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal.

Circle, which has about 1,000 employees across 36 U.S. states and 14 countries, plans to use its new spot at 1 World Trade Center to meet with various partners and developers to “build the new internet financial system together,” the company said.

The news comes after Circle filed for an initial public offering in January as part of plans to become a publicly traded company, Reuters reported at the time. The IPO is expected to take place after the Securities & Exchange Commission completes its review process, according to the outlet.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.