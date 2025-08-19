Atlas Men’s Health, a medical clinic based in Long Island, N.Y., will open its first New York City location in Midtown South this fall.

The clinic, which specializes in male hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss and other health treatments, has signed a five-year lease for 3,800 square feet on the sixth floor of GFP Real Estate’s 505 Eighth Avenue, according to the landlord.

Atlas will use its new space at the 25-story office building between West 35th and West 36th streets for its general and executive offices, as well as for patient consultations and services, GFP said.

A spokesperson for the clinic said Atlas is “happy to be expanding [its] services to Manhattan” in the fall and will keep its original location in Long Island’s East Meadow neighborhood at 2120 Hempstead Turnpike.

“Atlas Men’s Health is a fantastic addition to 505 Eighth Avenue,” GFP’s Allen Gurevich, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement.

“Their decision to open their first Manhattan location here is a strong vote of confidence in the building — and in the neighborhood,” Gurevich added. “It’s always a great sign when a growing business chooses one of our properties as a launchpad for expansion.”

The asking rent was unclear, but office space on 505 Eighth Avenue’s other floors currently asks at $39 per square foot, according to GFP’s website.

OfficeNYC’s Uriel Gandelman, who brokered the deal for the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Atlas will join several other tenants at GFP’s 275,000-square-foot building in Midtown South, including branded merchandising agency In Record Time, law enforcement and security services provider Excel Security, advertising firm Mesmerize Media, and environmental training and consulting company Big Apple Occupational Safety.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.