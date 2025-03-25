Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Merch Maker In Record Time Renews 5K-SF Lease at 505 Eighth Avenue

By March 25, 2025 12:49 pm
Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate and 505 Eighth Avenue.
Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate and 505 Eighth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

There’s no time like the present to renew an office space. 

In Record Time, a branded merchandising agency, has signed a 10-year lease renewal for its 5,202 square feet on the sixth floor of GFP Real Estate’s 505 Eighth Avenue, the landlord announced. 

The company moved into the building in 2016, using the space for its general and executive offices. GFP declined to disclose the asking rent, however the average asking rent for Midtown office space in February was $79 per square foot, according to Colliers data

Newmark (NMRK) brokers Corey Borg and Chris Mongeluzo represented In Record Time while GFP’s Allen Gurevich handled it in-house. 

“[In Record Time] was excited to be able to come to an agreement to extend their lease at 505 Eighth for an additional 10 years,” Mongeluzo said via email. 

Additionally, BlackHawk Data, a women-owned data analytics and information technology consulting firm, has also renewed its offices at 505 Eighth for an additional three years, according to GFP. 

The firm moved into the building in 2021, taking 2,250 square feet on the 13th floor. BlackHawk will move to the third floor and double its footprint in the building to 4,632 square feet, according to GFP.

Gurevich represented both BlackHawk and GFP in this deal.

“We’re thrilled to accommodate the continued growth of both In Record Time and BlackHawk Data at 505 Eighth Avenue,” Gurevich said in a statement. “Tenants love this building for its prime location, great light, air, and views, as well as its easy access to transportation.  Keeping these companies in the building and providing them with the space they need to expand is exactly what we strive for.”

505 Eighth Avenue sits at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 35th Street, just north of Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. Other tenants include Excel Security, Big Apple Occupational Safety and contracting firm CRC Associates

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

