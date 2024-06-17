Big Apple Occupational Safety (BAOS) will be extending its lease at GFP Real Estate’s 505 Eighth Avenue.

The environmental training and consulting company signed a 10-year renewal for 4,760 square feet of office space on the 24th floor, according to Jeffrey Gural‘s GFP, which brokered both sides of the deal in a direct lease transaction.

A spokesperson for GFP declined to provide asking rent, but the average asking rent in Midtown in June was $83.28 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE released this month.

BAOS was represented by GFP’s Allen Gurevich, who said the commercial real estate developer was “thrilled” to have BAOS extend its lease. BAOS did not respond to a request for comment.

“BAOS has been a tenant at 505 Eighth since the early `90s,” Gurevich said in a statement. “We are thrilled that BAOS will continue its occupancy at the building long term.”

BAOS moved into the New York City building in 1993. The 25-story building, dating from 1926, spans 275,000 square feet and features a modernized, 24/7 attended lobby, as well as secure keycard access. It’s at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 35th Street, one block from Pennslyvania Station.

Some of the most recent tenants moving to 505 Eighth Avenue include advertising firm Mesmerize, law firm Shankar Ninan & Company, and nonprofit Indego Africa. That came after construction management firm CRC Associates signed a four-year lease for 3,500 square feet on the 11th floor of the building in March.