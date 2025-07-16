Leases   ·   Office Leases

PR Firm Zeno Group Inks 22K-SF Lease at 140 Broadway

By July 16, 2025 11:05 am
reprints
CBRE's Josh Pernice and 140 Broadway.
CBRE's Josh Pernice and 140 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Public relations firm Zeno Group has taken over 22,000 square feet on part of the 39th floor of 140 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The lease is for 10 years and the asking rent was $70 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO. 

SEE ALSO: Alexandria Lands Biggest Life Sciences Lease in Company History

Newmark’s David Falk, Hal Stein, Eric Cagner, Jonathan Franzel, Daniel Appel and Claire Koeppel brokered the deal for building owner Union Investment, a German real estate investment manager. Newmark declined to comment on this lease. Zeno was represented by Savills Robert Hill and CBRE’s Josh Pernice. Savills declined to comment, while CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Zeno, which specializes in consumer, corporate, health and technology industry representation,  lists 140 Broadway as its current address on its website. It is unclear when and from where the firm made its move to its new office.

140 Broadway is famous for the artwork just outside the Broadway-facing entrance. The Red Cube by Isamu Noguchi was commissioned by one of the building’s original designers, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and installed in 1968.

The building recently underwent renovations to its offices to create more open, collaborative spaces with an increase in natural light, and the addition of a 10,000-square-foot amenity space complete with a coffee and pastry bar, a grab-and-go area with sandwiches and salads, and comfortable communal seating. 

Other tenants at 140 Broadway include sustainable development consultancy Arup, law firm Hawkins Delafield & Wood, and data information provider Statista

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

140 Broadway, Claire Koeppel, Daniel Appel, David Falk, Eric Cagner, Hal Stein, Jonathan Franzel, CBRE, Newmark, Savills, Zeno Group
Alexandria Real Estate Executive Chairman and founder Joel Marcus, and a rendering of a planned build-to-suit research hub at Alexandria's Campus Point complex in San Diego.
Life Sciences · Leases
California

Alexandria Lands Biggest Life Sciences Lease in Company History

By Nick Trombola
Boys’ Club of New York’s Executive Director Stephen Tosh and a classroom at 565 Morris Avenue, the Bronx.
Special Purpose · Leases
New York City

Boys’ Club to Open 33K-SF Clubhouse in the Bronx

By Larry Getlen
Alexandria Center for Life Sciences, 430 West 29th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Liver Disease Researcher Ochre Bio Signs 6K-SF Lease at Biotech Center

By Mark Hallum