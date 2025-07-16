Public relations firm Zeno Group has taken over 22,000 square feet on part of the 39th floor of 140 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease is for 10 years and the asking rent was $70 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO.

Newmark’s David Falk, Hal Stein, Eric Cagner, Jonathan Franzel, Daniel Appel and Claire Koeppel brokered the deal for building owner Union Investment, a German real estate investment manager. Newmark declined to comment on this lease. Zeno was represented by Savills‘ Robert Hill and CBRE’s Josh Pernice. Savills declined to comment, while CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zeno, which specializes in consumer, corporate, health and technology industry representation, lists 140 Broadway as its current address on its website. It is unclear when and from where the firm made its move to its new office.

140 Broadway is famous for the artwork just outside the Broadway-facing entrance. The Red Cube by Isamu Noguchi was commissioned by one of the building’s original designers, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and installed in 1968.

The building recently underwent renovations to its offices to create more open, collaborative spaces with an increase in natural light, and the addition of a 10,000-square-foot amenity space complete with a coffee and pastry bar, a grab-and-go area with sandwiches and salads, and comfortable communal seating.

Other tenants at 140 Broadway include sustainable development consultancy Arup, law firm Hawkins Delafield & Wood, and data information provider Statista.

