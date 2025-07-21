Pinnacle and Ram Realty Advisors obtained an $88.3 million construction loan from Santander Bank to build a rental property near the Aventura Mall near North Miami Beach, property records show.

Called Aventana, the 16-story development is set to house 334 apartments at 19640 Harriet Tubman Highway, formerly West Dixie Highway, just west of the 1.8 million-square-foot Aventura shopping center, and north of the Brightline train station, within the Ojus neighborhood in an unincorporated part of Miami-Dade County.

Thirty-four of the 334 apartments will be set aside as workforce housing within the 354,238-square-foot development, according to published reports.

Santander Bank increased a loan issued in 2022, which has an $8 million outstanding balance, to $88.3 million, according to mortgage documents.

Pinnacle and Ram Realty Advisors purchased the 2.2-acre site for $15.4 million in 2022. The developers originally planned to construct a 15-story, 285-unit building, but secured extra density thanks to the project’s proximity to the Brightline station.

Dadeland-based Pinnacle and Palm Beach Gardens-based Ram Realty Advisors are frequent partners, having completed a 336-unit development in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021, and a 312-unit project in Kissimmee this year.

Representatives for the developers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

