Fashion Business Corporation (FBC) is staying put in Manhattan’s Garment District, fittingly.

FBC, a design and manufacturing company specializing in quality fast-fashion apparel, has signed a five-year lease extension for its 7,900 square feet on the seventh floor of GFP Real Estate’s 209 West 38th Street, according to the landlord.

The fashion company moved into its space in the building between Seventh and Eighth avenues in 2010, and will continue to use the spot for its showroom as well as its general and executive offices, GFP said.

“Fashion Business Corporation has been a valued tenant at 209 West 38th Street for many years, and we’re thrilled to see them reaffirm their long-term commitment to the building,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who arranged the deal for both the landlord and the tenant, said in a statement.

“Their continued presence speaks to the building’s enduring appeal to top-tier fashion companies, and we’re proud to support their growth in the heart of the Garment District,” Mandell added.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown South averaged $83.28 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

A spokesperson for FBC could not be reached for comment.

GFP’s 12-story, 160,000-square-foot Garment District building is home to several other fashion tenants, including digital textile design producer Zateks Textile, uniform design company Lady and Butler, retailer brand agency Duo Showroom, women’s clothing manufacturer BMGM Company and retail brand Kittae of NY, which signed a lease for 1,930 square feet at the property in May.

