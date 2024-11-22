Women’s Clothing Maker BMGM Moves to 4K SF at 209 West 38th Street

Women’s clothing manufacturer BMGM Company is relocating to GFP Real Estate’s 209 West 38th Street.

BMGM, which makes knit and woven clothing, has signed a five-year lease for 3,800 square feet of showroom and office space on the ninth floor of the 12-story Midtown office building, according to the landlord.

The company relocated from its previous spot at 1407 Broadway and moved into the new space this month, GFP said.

GFP declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.50 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

GFP’s Matthew Mandell brokered the deal for both the landlord and the tenant. A spokesperson for BMGM could not be reached for comment.

In a smaller deal at 209 West 38th, print and fashion company MSA Apparel signed a five-year lease for 1,867 square feet for an office and showroom on the 12th floor of the building, GFP said. MSA relocated from 1410 Broadway.

GFP’s 160,000-square-foot property between Seventh and Eighth avenues is also home to other fashion tenants, including textile designer Zateks Textile, uniform design company Lady and Butler, brand agency Duo Showroom and Ness Legwear, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Clothing wholesaler 209 Group also extended its lease and expanded to 4,603 square feet at the Garment District building in March 2023.

