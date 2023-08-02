Showroom Tenants Lease Space at 209 West 38th Street

Four tenants signed short-term leases for showroom space at GFP Real Estate’s 209 West 38th Street, the company announced.

In the biggest deal, Zateks Textile, which produces digital textile designs, signed a three-year lease extension for the 1,679 square feet it has leased on the 11th floor since 2020, according to GFP.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $79.85 in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report from Newmark.

“Fashion tenants continue to seek out quality, well-located loft space in the Garment District [and 209 West 38th Street] offers [them] a prime location,” Mathew Mandell of GFP, who represented the landlord in-house in all three deals, said in a statement.

Evan Lieberman of HSP Real Estate brokered the deal for Zateks. Liberman could not be reached for comment.

Aside from Zateks, Lady and Butler, a uniform design company, will relocate its showroom from 252 West 38th Street for 1,600 square feet on the fourth floor of the Garment District building after signing a two-year lease, according to GFP. Mandell brokered the deal for both sides.

Duo Showroom, a brand agency that boos designers up with retailers, signed a short-term lease extension for the 967 square feet it has occupied on the third floor since 2021. The length of the extension was not disclosed and Mandell represented both sides of the deal.

Ness Legwear also signed a two-year lease for 820 square feet on part of the third floor with Mandell negotiating on behalf of both the landlord and the tenant, according to GFP. It’s not clear where the company is relocating from, or if this is a new venture.

