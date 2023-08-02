Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Showroom Tenants Lease Space at 209 West 38th Street

It’s showtime!

By August 2, 2023 12:20 pm
reprints
209 West 38th Street
209 WEST 38TH STREET. PHOTO: Courtesy GFP Real Estate and Evan Joseph

Four tenants signed short-term leases for showroom space at GFP Real Estate’s 209 West 38th Street, the company announced.

In the biggest deal, Zateks Textile, which produces digital textile designs, signed a three-year lease extension for the 1,679 square feet it has leased on the 11th floor since 2020, according to GFP. 

SEE ALSO: Nationwide Apartment Vacancy Rate Ticks Up, as NYC’s Declines

GFP did not disclose the asking rent, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $79.85 in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report from Newmark.

“Fashion tenants continue to seek out quality, well-located loft space in the Garment District [and 209 West 38th Street] offers [them] a prime location,” Mathew Mandell of GFP, who represented the landlord in-house in all three deals, said in a statement.

Evan Lieberman of HSP Real Estate brokered the deal for Zateks. Liberman could not be reached for comment.

Aside from Zateks, Lady and Butler, a uniform design company, will relocate its showroom from 252 West 38th Street for 1,600 square feet on the fourth floor of the Garment District building after signing a two-year lease, according to GFP. Mandell brokered the deal for both sides.

Duo Showroom, a brand agency that boos designers up with retailers, signed a short-term lease extension for the 967 square feet it has occupied on the third floor since 2021. The length of the extension was not disclosed and Mandell represented both sides of the deal.

Ness Legwear also signed a two-year lease for 820 square feet on part of the third floor with Mandell negotiating on behalf of both the landlord and the tenant, according to GFP. It’s not clear where the company  is relocating from, or if this is a new venture.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

209 West 38th Street, Duo Showroom, GFP Real Estate, HSP Real Estate, Lady and Butler, Newmark, Zateks Textile, GFP Real Estate, HSP Real Estate, Lady and Butler, Ness Legwear, Newmark, Zateks Textile
Construction workers work on a site on Lenox Avenue on July 22, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

Nationwide Apartment Vacancy Rate Ticks Up, as NYC’s Declines

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Construction completions also increased 65.2 percent annually year to date, putting more units on the market.
Leases  ·  Sales
Los Angeles

LA Apartment Sales Plummet 50% as Investors Confront New Taxes, Higher Costs

By Greg Cornfield
Leases  ·  Industrial
Florida

Aircraft Company and Furniture Retailer Renew Industrial Leases in Broward County

By Julia Echikson