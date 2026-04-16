Leases   ·   Office Leases

Engineering Firm Hatfield Group Takes 5K SF at GFP’s 307 West 36th Street

By April 16, 2026 12:36 pm
reprints
GFP Real Estate's Barbara Yagoda and 307 West 36th Street.
GFP Real Estate's Barbara Yagoda and 307 West 36th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Two architecture firms have landed on the 16th floor of GFP Real Estate’s 18-story office tower at 307 West 36th Street in Manhattan’s Garment District.

In the largest deal, engineering and architecture firm Hatfield Group Engineering inked a 4,517-square-foot lease at the office building, which sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in close proximity to Pennsylvania Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

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Hatfield has designed projects including Court Square in Long Island City, Queens, and 175 Third Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Hatfield’s new space on the 16th floor of 307 West 36th Street includes a private outdoor space 

Miyad Realty’s Michael Rouzenrouch represented Hatfield in the negotiations. The deal marks a relocation for the engineering and architecture firm from its previous offices at 285 West Broadway in Tribeca.

GFP also secured a deal with a second firm at its Garment District building, this one specializing in landscape architecture. Site Works, which has had a hand in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and an ongoing coastal resiliency project along the eastern Manhattan waterfront, will relocate to a 2,983-square-foot space on the building’s 16th floor from its offices at 150 West 28th Street

William Akleh of Sido New York represented the tenant in the deal. The landscaping experts will also have the benefit of a private outdoor space.

GFP’s Barbara Yagoda represented the landlord in-house in both transactions.

“These leases reflect continued demand from design, engineering and creative firms seeking

well-located, character-rich office space with strong accessibility,” Yagoda said in a statement. “307 West 36th Street offers a compelling combination of prewar charm, modern upgrades and proximity to major transit hubs, making it an ideal fit for tenants like Hatfield Group and Site Works.”

GFP did not disclose the terms of the leases, but confirmed that both are both “long term.” Asking rents were not disclosed. Overall office asking rents in Midtown South averaged $80.94 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

The circa-1926 tower, once known as Garment Wear Arcade, spans 220,000 square feet and features entrances on West 36th and West 37th streets. The building last underwent a comprehensive renovation in 2012.

Other tenants at 307 West 36th Street include fashion brand Lingua Franca, architecture firm Urbahn Architects, nonprofit Good+ Foundation and Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City.

Spokespeople for Hatfield Group, Site Works, Miyad Realty and Sido New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

150 West 28th Street, 285 West Broadway, 307 West 36th Street, Barbara Yagoda, Michael Rouzenrouch, William Akleh, GFP Real Estate, Hatfield Group Engineering, Miyad Realty, Sido New York, Site Works
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