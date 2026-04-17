Streetwear Retailer Clientele to Open 3K-SF Flagship at 200 Bowery

Sneaker and streetwear retail brand Clientele is setting up a flagship store in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood.

The tenant signed a 2,700-square-foot lease at 200 Bowery, owned by Long Kai Enterprises’ Judy Chan, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield and a post on Traded.

C&W did not disclose the length of the lease, but the asking rent for the space was $120 per square foot, according to Traded.

“Clientele represented the kind of concept that continues to drive demand in prime downtown corridors,” C&W’s Ian Lerner, who represented Clientele alongside Ed Nelson, said in a statement. “The brand has built strong momentum through a distinctive point of view, a highly curated offering, and a clear understanding of today’s luxury and streetwear consumer. 200 Bowery provides an exceptional platform for its next chapter.”

Andrew Stern and Ravi Idnani of Newmark, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, handled negotiations on behalf of Long Kai.

Clientele’s website features a variety of Air Jordan sneakers ranging in price from $399 to $450, with locations at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison, N.J., and a Long Island brick-and-mortar store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y. But the brand’s new lease at 200 Bowery, between Spring and Prince streets, is its first New York City spot.

“Opening on the Bowery is a defining moment for Clientele,” Frank Richardson, founder of Clientele, said in a statement. “This flagship is our opportunity to bring the brand to Manhattan in its purest form — through exceptional product, elevated presentation, and a retail experience shaped by taste, trust and cultural understanding.”

The Manhattan location is expected to open in May.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.