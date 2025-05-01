Retail Brand Kittae of NY Takes 2K SF at 209 West 38th Street

Retail brand Kittae of NY is setting up shop in Midtown South.

Kittae, which provides pattern-making services for designers, has signed a five-year lease for 1,930 square feet of office and showroom space on the ninth floor of GFP Real Estate’s 209 West 38th Street, according to the landlord.

It’s unclear whether this is a new location or relocation for Kittae, which seems to have a current address at 252 West 38th Street.

The asking rent was also unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown South averaged $83.11 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Resolution Real Estate Partners’ Evan Lieberman brokered the deal for the tenant, while GFP’s Matthew Mandell represented the landlord in-house.

Lieberman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Kittae could not be reached for comment.

Kittae isn’t the only tenant to sign a deal at the building between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

California-based fashion brand Rylee + Cru signed a lease for 1,875 square feet on the ninth floor, while design and manufacturing company Seventh Avenue Knits renewed its lease for 1,786 square feet on the fourth floor.

In addition, apparel company RHZQ signed a lease for 1,882 square feet on the fifth floor, and textile manufacturer and wholesaler ASL Textile Group took 1,100 square feet on the seventh floor.

The 12-story, 160,000-square-foot building is also home to women’s clothing manufacturer BMGM Company and digital textile design producer Zateks Textile.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.