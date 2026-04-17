Union Square Retail Occupancy Surpasses 91% in Q1 2026: Report

The crowds in Manhattan’s Union Square aren’t going anywhere in 2026.

A total of 27,000 square feet of new leases, several new food and beverage storefronts, and a Uniqlo grand opening secured the Midtown South neighborhood an impressive first quarter, according to a new report from the Union Square Partnership (USP), a business improvement district.

The district achieved an overall storefront occupancy rate of 91.4 percent during the first quarter, according to the report, signaling continued success after a period of growth between 2024 and 2025. Last year ended with a 91 percent occupancy rate, according to USP.

“It’s a trend that has been a few years in the making, with the most significant jump happening over the last 15 months, and it is now sustained,” Julie Stein, executive director of USP, told Commercial Observer.

In particular, food and beverage businesses — known as F&B — led the pack in early 2026.

“All of the new businesses that opened in the district over the last quarter are F&B, and that actually reflects a larger trend for even the greater Union Square area,” Stein said.

The district’s first rooftop bar, Guardian at the W, opened atop the W Hotel at 201 Park Avenue South. Chains like PopUp Bagels also arrived, taking up 1,250 square feet at 20 East 16th Street, as well as salad purveyor Sweetgreen across 2,000 square feet at 870 Broadway.

Competition for premier storefronts last quarter left only four vacant corner sites remaining out of 42 inside the district. Three corner retail spaces snagged new leases last quarter, including deals at 1 Union Square West, 145 Fourth Avenue and 540 Avenue of the Americas, representing approximately 14,000 square feet of absorption.

The first quarter of 2026 also coincided with the launch of the 14th Street Plan, announced by the city’s Department of Transportation in March. The public–private partnership will address 14th Street, from the Hudson River to the East River, bringing modernized streetscapes and public spaces in major nodes such as Union Square. The changes are expected to boost the street’s pedestrian experience and storefront curb appeal.

In the first quarter of 2025, storefront occupancy hovered at 87 percent. The business improvement district switched data providers for its foot traffic count last quarter, however, so reported visits to the Union Square area are difficult to compare year-over-year. Stein said a visual survey of the business district’s crowded sidewalks remains the best bellwether of success.

“I don’t know if it’s quite a structural vacancy, but we’re at the place where it feels like we are quite full in a very positive and robust way,” Stein said. “You sense that on the street.”

Broadway Plaza, the pedestrian plaza between 17th and 18th streets, averaged 27,000 daily visitors in the first quarter, according to the report.

Global clothing retailer Uniqlo held its grand opening on the heels of the end of the first quarter in early April, as well. The 19,000-square-foot space at East 17th Street and Broadway had an immediate impact on the business district, according to Stein, with a 33 percent increase in district foot traffic on opening day compared to a typical Friday in 2025.

Major mixed-use projects are also underway in the neighborhood, including Legion Investment Group’s luxury condominium project at 11 West 13th Street and Nexus Development’s condo building development at 31-35 West 14th Street.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.