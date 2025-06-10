Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Stephen Ross Lands $475M From Bank OZK for Luxe Condo in West Palm Beach

By June 10, 2025 11:03 am
Related Ross founder Stephen Ross, Bank OZK CEO George Gleason, and a rendering of South Flagler House, West Palm Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Megan Briggs/Getty Images; Courtesy Bank OZK; RENDERING: Courtesy Related Companies

Bank OZK strikes again, this time with one of South Florida’s biggest construction loans this year. 

The Arkansas-based regional lender provided Stephen Ross $475 million to build a waterfront luxury condo development in West Palm Beach, property records show.

Called South Flagler House, the project will include two 28-story towers, housing 108 units, at 1355 South Flagler Drive, just east of the Norton Museum of Art. Construction started in April 2024. 

Bank OZK increased a loan issued a year ago — which had $100 million outstanding — by $375 million, bringing the total financing for the project to $475 million, according to mortgage documents. Robert A.M. Stern Architects, now known as RAMSA, is the project designer.

In 2023, Ross paid $195 million for the 3-acre site from development giant Hines and local developer Frisbie Group, which had initially planned to develop South Flagler House. 

The project marks Ross’s first condo development in West Palm Beach since stepping down from Related Companies, the New York-based real estate behemoth he founded, and launching Related Ross, a West Palm Beach-based company with the mission of turning the city into the Wall Street of the South.

The billionaire plans to spend about $10 billion in West Palm Beach. So far, he has completed two Class A office buildings, which count Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase as tenants, and has broken ground on two more office projects. Related Ross also has plans for another luxury condo development.

In April, Ross, along with partners, purchased a TV studio for $40 million. Ross has also successfully lobbied for Vanderbilt University to open a satellite campus, which has yet to break ground. 

For Bank OZK, South Florida’s most prolific construction lender, the financing marks yet another departure from CEO George Gleason’s proclamations to reduce the bank’s reliance on commercial real estate, which he announced in an earnings call in April.

Just last week, the Arkansas bank provided a $160 million construction loan to Related Group and Merrimac Ventures’s Waldorf Astoria-branded condo development in Pompano Beach.

Representatives for Related Ross did not immediately provide comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

 

