Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Related Group, Merrimac Secure $160M for Waldorf Astoria Condo in Pompano Beach

Bank OZK provided the construction financing for the 92-unit project

By June 9, 2025 1:25 pm
reprints
Related Group's Nick Perez, Merrimac Ventures's Dev Motwani, and a rendering of the lounge at Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach.
Related Group's Nick Perez, Merrimac Ventures's Dev Motwani, and a rendering of the lounge at Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach. PHOTOS: Courtesy Related Group; Josh Ritchie; RENDERING: Courtesy The Boundry

Despite vowing to slow down its construction lending, Bank OZK has funneled $159.5 million to Related Group and Merrimac Ventures to build an oceanfront Waldorf Astoria-branded condo development in Pompano Beach, Fla.

The Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach will feature 92 units on a 2-acre site at 1350 South Ocean Boulevard. Over 70 percent of the units are under contract, according to the South Florida-based developers. 

SEE ALSO: The Ardent Companies Lends $34M for Tampa-Area Mixed-Use Project

The 28-story project will mark the first stand-alone condo development for Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria brand. Construction started in April, with completion expected in late 2027. News of the construction loan was first reported in The Real Deal.

In recent years, Bank OZK has emerged as South Florida’s most prolific construction lender. But as interest rates rose, the Arkansas bank is now seeking to reduce its exposure to construction and development loans, CEO George Gleason said in April, per The Wall Street Journal

Still, South Florida appears to be too hot a proposition to ignore. The Arkansas bank has remained active, and last month provided a $72 million construction loan for a multifamily project in Fort Lauderdale. 

The Waldorf Astoria Residences is the latest luxury oceanfront condominium planned in Pompano Beach, a historically working- and middle-class town that, since the pandemic, has attracted throngs of developers.  

In 2023, Fortune International Group and Oak Capital secured a $259 million construction loan, also from Bank OZK, for a Ritz-Carlton-branded condo development in Pompano Beach. Since the pandemic, Related Group has also developed two luxury condominiums there, called Solemar and Casamar

Just last month, the 5.1-acre Beachcomber Resort and Villas hit the market, seeking $175 million as a condo redevelopment opportunity. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1350 South Ocean Boulevard, Bank OZK, Merrimac Ventures, Related Group
Teal Henderson, CEO of Bones Investment Group, and Abbey Crossings, 11446 McKendree Road, San Antonio, Fla.
Mixed-Use · Finance
Florida

The Ardent Companies Lends $34M for Tampa-Area Mixed-Use Project

By Andrew Coen
JLL's Scott Aiese and 106 Norfolk Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Rialto Capital Provides $31M Refi for Lower East Side Multifamily Portfolio 

By Andrew Coen
Industry · Finance
National

CMBS Distress Rate Reaches 11%

By Mike Haas