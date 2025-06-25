Attorney Gretchen Schumann Takes 4K SF at Feil’s 570 Lexington Avenue

Attorney Gretchen Schumann has leased some Midtown East office space to start her own law firm.

Schumann signed a seven-year lease for 4,338 square feet on the 33rd floor of The Feil Organization’s 570 Lexington Avenue for her own eponymous firm, according to the landlord. Schumann most recently worked at Rabin Schumann and Partners, where she was a founding partner.

The deal represents Schumann’s first office, though it’s unclear when the company will move into the 50-story building between East 50th and East 51st streets, also known as the General Electric Building.

“570 Lexington Avenue remains a cornerstone of our portfolio, and the current leasing momentum reflects its strong position in Midtown’s competitive market,” Feil’s Andrew Wiener, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Tim Parlante and Kyle Young, said in a statement.

“By combining strategic upgrades with personalized tenant support, we’re proud to offer a space that truly meets the evolving needs of today’s businesses,” Wiener added.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.12 per square foot in May.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jonathan Schindler and Troy Elias brokered the deal for the tenant. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Schumann could not be reached for comment.

A graduate of Cornell Law School, Schumann is a past president of the New York Women’s Bar Association and a director of the New York Women’s Bar Association Foundation. She specializes in matrimonial and family law.

Other tenants of Feil’s Midtown East office building include the Real Estate Board of New York, Cornell University and Sotheby’s Institute of Art, which renewed its 19,436 square feet on the property’s entire sixth floor in April.

