A historic Brooklyn Heights hotel that once held the victory party for the Brooklyn Dodgers’ World Series win will be converted into housing.

Developer SomeraRoad has acquired the 282-key Hotel Bossert for $100 million, with plans to convert the shuttered hotel into housing, according to the company and city records made public Wednesday.

SomeraRoad, through the entity Bossert Propco, bought the property at 98 Montague Street from lender Beach Point Capital, which took control of the site from Joseph Chetrit’s Chetrit Group in February in a court-ordered foreclosure action, records show.

Fergus Campbell, managing principal at SomeraRoad, signed for the buyer, while Allan Schweitzer, portfolio manager at Beach Point, signed for the seller, which used the entity BP Holdings Goldenrod, according to records.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Chetrit and Beach Point could not be reached for comment.

Chetrit bought the 12-story building between Hicks and Henry streets in a joint venture with Clipper Realty in November 2012 for $81 million, property records show. Chetrit then bought Clipper’s half in 2019 and acquired a $112 million loan on the property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Chetrit first defaulted on the loan in May 2022, and after failed attempts to rebrand the once elegant hotel — including partnering with famed hoteliers Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz — the property went into Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure by January 2024, CO reported.

Beach Point, which bought the $112 million note on the building last May, formally closed on the hotel this month for just over $1 million then went into contract to sell the property last week, according to records.

Now, SomeraRoad plans to turn Hotel Bossert — which was built in 1909 by lumber magnate Louis Bossert and was once considered Brooklyn’s Waldorf Astoria — into housing, according to a spokesperson for SomeraRoad.

Notable events in the hotel’s history include a celebration in 1955 after the Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the World Series. The developer plans to “honor the property’s rich history and restore and reopen the building as residences” through a “thoughtful adaptive reuse project,” the spokesperson said.

SomeraRoad’s other New York City projects include its redevelopment of One Hanover Square — previously home to members-only club India House — into 20,000 square feet of office space and amenities, as CO previously reported.

