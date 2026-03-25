Melius AI Leases 5K SF at 205 West 28th Street

Class A office building 28&7, at 205 West 28th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, is now fully occupied thanks to a pair of leases totaling 6,636 square feet, landlord brokerage Cushman & Wakefield announced Wednesday.

The larger of the two deals was a 4,595-square-foot lease with Melius AI, a company that offers businesses training in AI technology. Melius AI will occupy space on the 11-story building’s sixth floor. Ryan Alexander, Jared Isaacson and Jeffrey Frenkel from CBRE represented Melius AI in this deal.

Additionally, brokerage Verance Capital Management inked a 2,041-square-foot lease on the second floor of 205 West 28th Street. Ben Friedland, Taylor Scheinman, Gary Davies and Owen Reda, also from CBRE, represented Verance in this lease.

CBRE did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

C&W’s Michael Movshovich, Connor Daugstrup and Grant Potter represented the landlord, Capstone Equities, in both transactions. C&W declined to comment further on the two deals.

The length of the two leases and the asking rents were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $84.91 per square foot in February, according to CBRE data.

Located on the corner of West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue, 28&7 was acquired by Capstone Equities in November.

“These leases mark an important milestone for 28&7, bringing the building to full occupancy and reinforcing the continued demand for high-quality boutique office space in Chelsea,” Avi Kollenscher, a partner and principal at Capstone Equities, said in a statement announcing the leases. “Among a limited set of new‑construction office buildings in Midtown South, 28&7 distinguishes itself as a best‑in‑class product. Tenants are increasingly seeking thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich environments in dynamic neighborhoods, and 28&7 delivers exactly that combination of modern workspace, premier location and boutique scale.”

Other tenants in the building include music producer Epidemic Sound and Injective Labs, a blockchain company known for its unique art pieces.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.