Thor Equities Pays $56M for 1165 Broadway

Thor Equities has purchased David Haddad’s 1165 Broadway for $56 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 58,000-square-foot office and retail building is in Manhattan’s NoMad district, at the corner of Broadway and 27th Street. It boasts full occupancy, according to Thor Equities.

Current tenants include music publisher Primary Wave and luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin. The high-end cosmetics brand Aesop operates a retail location on the ground floor, and the cafe chain Joe & the Juice sits several doors down.

The landmarked former hotel was designed and built by architect Charles Mellon in 1867, according to the building’s website. The five-story building was swept up in the area’s commercial transformation and reconstructed as a commercial building at the turn of the 20th century.

“1165 Broadway represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a fully leased asset in one of Manhattan’s most resilient markets,” Melissa Gliatta, chief operating officer of Thor Equities, said in a statement. “Strong tenant demand, limited new supply, and the neighborhood’s established appeal to creative office and retail tenants continue to support long-term value, and we are pleased to add this high-quality asset to our portfolio.”

David Haddad was most recently tied to the building as the president of the sole shareholder of 1165 Broadway Corporation, according to city records.

Thor’s other recent Manhattan activity includes the $16 million refinancing of 139 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, Traded reported, and a 10-year lease with L.A. Burdick Chocolates at nearby 933 Broadway.

Haddad could not be reached for comment by press time.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.