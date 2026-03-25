Jack Doyle’s Pub & Restaurant, a classic Irish pub brand, extended its lease at 240 West 35th Street in Midtown South. The pub’s footprint spans 6,295 square feet inside the mixed-use building, according to brokers Lee & Associates NYC.

The 15-year deal encompasses retail space on the ground floor and mezzanine of the 18-story building, located just north of Penn Station. Named for a late Irish-American first baseman, Jack Doyle’s has resided at the tourist-friendly site for 15 years and become the de facto New York City home of Minnesota Vikings fans.

Asking retail rents in the building are roughly $125 per square foot, according to the brokerage. Office space at the same building ranges from the high $30s to low $40s per square foot.

The building was sold to MetLife Investment Management for $30 million at a foreclosure auction in 2024, CO reported at the time.

Lee & Associates NYC’s Woody King and Todd Korren represented the owners in the deal, and Korren also represented Jack Doyle’s.

“We’re seeing steady demand from tenants drawn to the building’s proximity to Penn Station, flexible floor plates and the area’s growing amenity base,” King said in a statement. “On the retail side, the location benefits from strong foot traffic and a built-in customer base of office workers, tourists and visitors to Madison Square Garden.”

The building’s position on West 35th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues also puts it within walking distance of Penn Station, Hudson Yards and Herald Square. The location has recently attracted and retained deals with a mix of retail and office tenants, including investment house Tip Top Capital, real estate investment firm Wall Street Alliance Group and apparel company Patrick French, according to the brokerage. These firms all took between 2,300 and 5,000 square feet of office space.

Another ground-floor establishment, Latin restaurant Café Nuñez, also extended its lease at 240 West 35th Street by another 10 years. The sum of these five deals comes out to a more than 24,000-square-foot boost for the address.

“These transactions underscore the strength of well-positioned, high-quality boutique buildings in Midtown South, particularly those combining efficient office layouts with strong retail frontage,” Korren said in a statement.

King and Korren represented the owner in all five of the recent deals.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.