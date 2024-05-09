Beach Point Buys $112M Note on Chetrit Group’s Hotel Bossert

Eleven years after buying the Hotel Bossert at 98 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, the Chetrit Group’s $112 million note on the property has traded hands.

BP Holdings Goldenrod LLC, a shell corporation with the same address in property records as Beach Point Capital Management, bought the nonperforming note, placing it in the driver’s seat to decide the hotel’s fate, although the firm’s plans for the asset aren’t clear.

PincusCo first reported the note being acquired.

The 282-room hotel was built in 1909 and acquired by Chetrit Group and joint venture partner David Bistricer of Clipper Realty for $81 million in 2013. Chetrit bought Bistricer’s half in 2019 and acquired the $112 million loan, according to reports.

The loan was originally from Cantor Commercial Real Estate Lending but was assigned to Wells Fargo (WFC) a year later, during the height of the pandemic.

The property was almost given a second life in February 2023 when hoteliers Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz attempted to rebrand the lodging under Schrager’s line known as Public Hotel, and sought to raise $26 million of additional investment in the effort. That endeavor apparently fell through, and by January 2024 the property went into Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure.

Foreclosure proceedings initially began before then in May 2022, however, when Chetrit Group first defaulted, owing up to $126.7 million at the time.

When Chetrit Group, Schrager and Scheetz linked up, they worked to resolve some of the financial burden on the property with the loan’s special servicer, Trimont.

Joseph Chetrit could not be reached for comment while Schrager and Beach Point did not immediately respond.

The 187,200-square-foot hotel is in Brooklyn Heights’ Historic District, and the city assessed the market value for the property at $52.6 million in 2022, according to PincusCo.

