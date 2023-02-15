Law Firm Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco Signs 16K-SF Lease at 250 Broadway

By February 15, 2023 12:46 pm
250 Broadway. Photo: AmTrust RE

Law firm Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco plans to open an office at AmTrust Realty’s 250 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm signed a lease for 16,375 square feet in the 30-story Tribeca building for a term of 11 years, according to the landlord. Asking rent was not disclosed.

Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco also rents space two blocks south at 225 Broadway. It’s unclear if the firm will move out of that space or if the new lease will add to its office footprint.

“As employers look to increase office attendance from employees, we’re seeing a ‘flight to quality’ take place,” Jonathan Bennett, president of AmTrust, said in a statement. “Companies are setting their sights on high-quality, updated and highly amenitized properties, and the major upgrades we’re making to the lobby are a reflection of AmTrust’s efforts to meet the desires of our tenants.”

Anne Holker of AmTrust represented the landlord in-house alongside Charles Borrok, Jonathan Fales, Frank Cento, Jonathan Fein and Michelle Mean of Cushman & Wakefield. Newmark’s Aaron Winston and Eric Zemachson brokered the deal for the tenant.

Newmark and C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located across Broadway from New York City Hall, the 648,000-square-foot office building also leases space to the New York City Council, the New York City Housing Authority, the New York State Assembly, the New York State Senate and law firm Gannon, Rosenfarb & Drossman. AmTrust is nearly finished remodeling the lobby, which will be more spacious with a look designed by GKV Architects, according to the landlord.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

