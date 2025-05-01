Finance   ·   Refinance

Peachtree Group Provides $35M Refi for SoCal Hotels

By May 1, 2025 4:54 pm
reprints
Peachtree Group's Keegan Bisch and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Palm Desert, Calif.
Peachtree Group's Keegan Bisch and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Palm Desert, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Peachtree Group

Southern California developer 4G Ventures has nabbed a $35 million loan to refinance two next-door hotels in Palm Desert, Calif., Commercial Observer has learned.

Peachtree Group originated the floating-rate bridge loan for 4G Ventures’ 151-key Courtyard by Marriott and 130-key Residence Inn hotels, located adjacent to each other near the corner of Frank Sinatra Drive and Cook Street in Palm Desert. The deal carries a two-year initial term with three 12-month extension options. 

Laguna Beach-based 4G acquired the hotel properties in 2016 for $36 million and is planning enhancements to both facilities this year. The hotels are separate but have some shared facilities, including a fitness center. 

Keegan Bisch, vice president of originations and credit at Peachtree, said Palm Desert was attractive from a lending perspective due to the hotels being near tourist attractions in nearby Palm Springs. The hotels are also poised to benefit from a new surf park in Palm Desert slated to open next year. 

“Palm Desert is a market we’ve looked at quite a bit recently, and it has grown a lot,” Bisch said. “This is really solid real estate, and the hotels are just in need of refresh and franchise renewal with a loan maturity coming up, so it’s a perfect deal for a bridge loan to get them through that period.”

Officials at 4G Ventures did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Keegan Bisch, 4G Ventures, Marriott International, Peachtree Group
