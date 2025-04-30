Stout NYC Relocates Flagship Pub to 16K SF at 213 West 35th Street

Stout NYC, an Irish-American pub that has been just east of Pennsylvania Station for nearly two decades, will make an Irish exit from 133 West 33rd Street.

The bar, which has three other locations in Manhattan, has signed a 10-plus-year lease for 16,000 square feet on the ground floor, lower level and mezzanine level of Justin Management’s 213-223 West 35th Street, according to the landlord and landlord broker Nomad Group. Asking rent was $125 per square foot.

It will be a very short move for Stout, which opened at 133 West 33rd in 2005, according to its website. The old and new locations are less than three blocks apart.

“Stout has set the standard for modern Irish-American pub culture in New York City, with their flagship location at 33rd Street becoming a beloved gathering place for locals, commuters and event-goers alike,” Adam Justin, owner of Justin Management, said in a statement.

“This relocation to 35th Street isn’t just a move,” Justin added. “It’s a bold vote of confidence in the ongoing growth and vitality of the north of Penn District neighborhood.”

Nomad Group’s William Janetschek and Matthew DeRose brokered the deal for the landlord, while the Kaufman Organization’s Michael Kaufman represented the tenant.

Spokespeople for Kaufman and Stout did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stout, owned by Martin Whelan, has long been known for its “rich, inviting atmosphere” and “thoughtfully crafted spaces” — aspects that will continue in its new space at the building between Seventh and Eighth avenues, according to Justin.

The pub will likely replace hot pot restaurant YGF Malatang at its new spot, which is directly across 35th Street from Marriott’s Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel. Stout is set to have its taps flowing in the fall.

Meanwhile, Stout will keep slinging pints at its three other Manhattan locations at 90 John Street in the Financial District, 60 East 41st Street near Grand Central Terminal and 109 West 39th Street near Bryant Park, according to its website.

News of the deal comes after digital marketing agency Ai Media Group signed a lease for 7,375 square feet on part of the 10th floor of 213 West 35th Street earlier this month, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.