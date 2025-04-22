Ai Media Group Moves to 7K SF at 213 West 35th Street

Digital marketing agency Ai Media Group is relocating within Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ai Media, which specializes in marketing driven by artificial intelligence, has signed a five-year lease for 7,375 square feet on part of the 10th floor of Justin Management’s 213 West 35th Street, according to landlord broker Nomad Group. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

It will be a short move for the firm, which currently has its third-floor offices a block east at 1359 Broadway, according to its website and Nomad Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ai Media to the building,” Adam Justin, owner of Justin Management, said in a statement. “As a company at the forefront of AI-powered marketing and attribution, they represent the kind of innovation and forward thinking we’re proud to support.

“We’re excited to deliver a custom-built workspace that reflects their cutting-edge approach and provides a dynamic environment for their continued growth,” Justin added.

Nomad Group’s William Janetschek and Nicholas Hein brokered the deal for the landlord, while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Brandon DeGraff and John Giangrasso represented the tenant.

Spokespeople for C&W and Ai Media did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Construction is underway on the new office for Ai Media, which has been backed by Blackstone, Nomad Group said.

Other tenants of the 13-story building between Seventh and Eighth avenues include wellness services company Healthee and marketing agency Invision, as well as hot pot restaurant YGF Malatang in the retail space.

