Law Firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel Takes 18K SF at 1185 Avenue of the Americas

By April 17, 2025 1:45 pm
SL Green's Steve Durels and 1185 Avenue of the Americas.
SL Green's Steve Durels and 1185 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy SL Green; Commercial Observer file

Law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel has inked a deal in Midtown.

Sichenzia, which specializes in the securities industry, has signed a lease for 18,128 square feet at SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas, according to the landlord.

It’s unclear if this was a straight renewal or expansion for Sichenzia, which moved into the 42-story office tower in August 2017 to “better serve [its] diverse client base in New York,” the law firm said at the time.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a recent deal in the building had an asking rent of $75 per square foot, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

SavillsBarry Finkelman and Roi Shleifer brokered the deal for the tenant, while it’s unclear who represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Savills, SL Green and Sichenzia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sichenzia, whose lawyers also advise on commercial real estate, trusts and estates, and tax law, has an additional office in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to its website.

News of Sichenzia’s deal comes just days after law firm Lankler Siffert & Wohl signed a deal to keep its 16,664-square-foot office on part of the 31st floor of the building, CO previously reported

Other tenants of the building between West 46th and West 47th streets include Hartree Partners, law firm Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, bank ICBC Standard Resources and foreign shell corporation Slatebrook.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1185 Avenue of the Americas, Barry Finkelman, Roi Shleifer, Savills, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, SL Green
