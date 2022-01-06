SL Green Signs New Law Firm to 27K SF at 1185 Avenue of the Americas

Law firm ​​Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes will be opening its first New York City office via a new lease for 27,230 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm launched in early 2021, and is set to move into the entire 22nd floor of the building owned by SL Green Realty Corp. by May, according to Avison Young, whose Peter Gross, a principal, represented Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes in the negotiations. SL Green was represented in-house by Howard Tennenbaum and Gary Rosen.

“Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP’s new lease at 1185 Avenue of the Americas will serve as the firm’s official headquarters as they continue their growth,” Gross said in a statement. “SL Green was quick to recognize the firm’s strength and value, which was demonstrated in their creativity and flexibility in getting a great deal done for both sides.”

The attorneys who founded the firm have a decade-long history together, specializing in commercial litigation, white-collar crime cases, bankruptcy and restructuring. They represent both public and private corporations in a number of industries, including finance and real estate.

The firm’s new home is the “perfect location that allows for growth and flexibility while providing access to our clients, potential new clients and local talent,” Andrew Glenn of Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes said in a statement. “This lease marks an important milestone for our firm as we lay down roots in one of the largest legal markets in the country.”

Asking rent in the deal was $80 per square foot with the agreement for five years in the 1.1-million-square-foot, 42-story office tower off of Bryant Park between West 46th and West 47th Streets.

