Energy investment firm Hartree Partners is making its current Midtown headquarters more permanent.

The tenant signed a 12-year, 54,250-square-foot deal at SL Green Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas to occupy the entire 24th and 25th floors, the landlord announced. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

Hartree was originally a subtenant in the 42-story tower between West 46th and West 47th streets and is now on a direct lease with the landlord. The firm has expanded to a larger space in a different section of the building in the process, according to SL Green.

It’s unclear when Hartree moved into the building and who its sublandlord was. The New York Post first reported the deal.

“This lease follows approximately 183,000 square feet of leases signed over the past 12 months [in the building] and reflects the ongoing desire by premier companies for distinctive, accessible, centrally located office space,” SL Green’s Steven Durels said in a statement.

Hartree was founded in 1997 and has offices all across the globe, including outposts in London, Hamburg and Oslo, according to its website.

Ben Friedland, Munish Viralam and Gary Davies from CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Newmark (NMRK)’s Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan represented SL Green.

Spokespeople for CBRE and Newmark did not immediately provide comments.

Other somewhat recent deals in the 1.1 million-square-foot building include ICBC Standard Resources, an arm of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which signed a deal for 14,728 square feet in January 2024.

