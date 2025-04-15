Law firm Lankler Siffert & Wohl is keeping its offices in Midtown for another five years, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lankler Siffert, which specializes in the finance and business sectors, has signed a five-year lease for 16,664 square feet on part of the 31st floor of SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

The law firm moved into the 42-story office tower about two years ago on a 30-month sublease with King & Spalding and will now be a direct tenant, the source said.

Newmark (NMRK)’s William “Billy” Cohen brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house by Howard Tenenbaum and Gary Rosen.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Lankler Siffert and SL Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lankler Siffert, whose new lease officially begins in October, moved into the building between West 46th and West 47th streets from its previous office at 500 Fifth Avenue, where it had 27,872 square feet for nearly four decades, as CO previously reported.

Other tenants of 1185 Avenue of the Americas include energy investment firm Hartree Partners, law firm Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, bank ICBC Standard Resources and foreign shell corporation Slatebrook.

