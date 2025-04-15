Leases   ·   Office Leases

Law Firm Lankler Siffert & Wohl Renews 17K-SF 1185 Avenue of the Americas Office

By April 15, 2025 5:28 pm
reprints
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and 1185 Avenue of the Americas.
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and 1185 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy SL Green; Commercial Observer file

Law firm Lankler Siffert & Wohl is keeping its offices in Midtown for another five years, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lankler Siffert, which specializes in the finance and business sectors, has signed a five-year lease for 16,664 square feet on part of the 31st floor of SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Taking 65K SF for Coral Gables Corporate Office

The law firm moved into the 42-story office tower about two years ago on a 30-month sublease with King & Spalding and will now be a direct tenant, the source said.

Newmark (NMRK)’s William Billy Cohen brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house by Howard Tenenbaum and Gary Rosen.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Lankler Siffert and SL Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lankler Siffert, whose new lease officially begins in October, moved into the building between West 46th and West 47th streets from its previous office at 500 Fifth Avenue, where it had 27,872 square feet for nearly four decades, as CO previously reported.

Other tenants of 1185 Avenue of the Americas include energy investment firm Hartree Partners, law firm Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, bank ICBC Standard Resources and foreign shell corporation Slatebrook.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1185 Avenue of the Americas, Gary Rosen, Howard Tenenbaum, William Cohen, Lankler Siffert & Wohl, Newmark, SL Green
Columbus Center, 1 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables, Fla.
Office · Leases
Florida

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Taking 65K SF for Coral Gables Corporate Office

By Julia Echikson
MetTel CEO Marshall Aronow and 55 Water Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Telecom Provider MetTel Expands to 69K SF at 55 Water Street

By Isabelle Durso
Matt Schwartz of the Domain Companies, Adam Joly of Igloo, and The Jasper in Long Island City, Queens.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Play Center KidStrong, Clothing Store Peanut and Honey Ink Deals at LIC’s Jasper

By Isabelle Durso