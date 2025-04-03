Law Firm Goodwin Procter Finalizes 250K-SF Lease at 200 Fifth Avenue

Global law firm Goodwin Procter signed the final contract for a major relocation of its New York City office.

Goodwin, which serves clients in various industries including real estate, life sciences and technology, finalized a 20-year lease for 250,000 square feet across multiple floors of BXP’s 200 Fifth Avenue, according to the law firm.

News of the lease comes just weeks after Commercial Observer reported Goodwin was in negotiations for the deal, which will see the firm move from its current 216,419-square-foot office at The New York Times Building at 620 Eighth Avenue.

Goodwin’s lease at 620 Eighth Avenue, where it has been a tenant since 2008, ends in 2028. The firm said it plans to move into its new digs in late 2026.

“New York has always been a key hub for our global firm, and this relocation represents our long-term commitment to this thriving market,” Anthony McCusker, chair of Goodwin, said in a statement. “Our move to 200 Fifth Avenue is a strategic investment in our future and underscores our dedication to providing an exceptional environment where our people can thrive and our clients can experience the innovative spirit that defines Goodwin.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown South averaged $78.09 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mark Weiss brokered the deal for the tenant, while C&W colleagues Bruce Mosler, Ethan Silverstein, Anthony LoPresti and Bianca Di Mauro represented the landlord. A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goodwin said in a press release that its move from Times Square to the Flatiron District “reflects [the firm]’s commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for its talent,” as well as its “dedication to offering clients a sophisticated, inspiring space.”

The firm’s new office at the building that spans the length of Fifth Avenue between West 23rd and West 24th streets will feature interconnected floors and outdoor areas with a private courtyard, terraces and a rooftop deck, Goodwin said. The building is steps away from Madison Square Park.

“Goodwin’s relocation and expansion to 200 Fifth Avenue highlights the building’s quality and the appeal of Midtown South,” Hilary Spann, executive vice president of BXP’s New York region, said in a statement. “With top-tier workspaces, vibrant retail and ample outdoor space, 200 Fifth offers an ideal environment for success. We’re excited to support Goodwin’s growth in New York City.”

BXP owns a 27 percent interest and acts as the managing member in the joint venture that owns 200 Fifth, while institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management own the remaining 73 percent interest, according to the release.

“It’s great to see Goodwin embark on this new chapter at 200 Fifth Avenue,” Chad Tredway, head of real estate at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in a statement. “Goodwin’s commitment to the building is another example of the strong office leasing activity that we are experiencing throughout our portfolio, reflecting the continued demand for high-quality, strategically located workspaces.”

Completed in 1909 and long known as the Toy Center, 200 Fifth is currently home to tenants including food delivery app DoorDash, which expanded to 115,382 square feet at the building in January 2024, and jeweler Tiffany & Co., which cut back its space at the property to 287,000 square feet in May 2022. Italian marketplace Eataly occupies the ground-floor retail space.

