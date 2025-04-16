First Quality Maintenance Expands to 33K SF at 318 West 39th Street

Keep calm and clean on.

Commercial cleaning company First Quality Maintenance has grown to 32,936 square feet across two floors at 318 West 39th Street, building owner GFP Real Estate announced.

The company has signed a new “long-term lease” for an additional 5,936 square feet on the ninth floor of 318 West 39th Street, also known as the Finck Building.

First Quality moved into its office space at 318 West 39th Street in 2016, signing a 10-year, 27,000 square-foot lease, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

GFP declined to provide the exact length or asking rent on this new lease. The average asking rent for office space on the west side of Midtown was $72.06 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

“We’re glad we could accommodate First Quality Maintenance’s growing space needs at 318 West 39th Street, ensuring a seamless transition that allows them to remain focused on their operations,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who represented both sides in the deal, said in a statement. “With its prime Garment District location, recent upgrades and highly adaptable floor plates, the building continues to attract quality tenants seeking dependable, well-located office space in Midtown.”

Built in 1915, 318 West 39th Street was designed by the architectural firm Crow, Lewis, & Wickenhofer on the site that once housed the Finck Brewery. Other office tenants of the 13-story building include bridal designer Amsale, nonprofit Global Health Corp and SKIP of New York, a services provider to ill and developmentally disabled children and young adults.

