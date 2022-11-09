Nonprofit SKIP Takes 27K SF at 318 West 39th Street

SKIP of New York is relocating its offices to 27,000 square feet at 318 West 39th Street.

The group, which provides services to ill and developmentally disabled children and young adults, signed a 10-year lease for the entire fifth and sixth floors of the Garment District building owned by GFP Real Estate, according to the landlord. GFP declined to disclose the asking rent.

The nonprofit organization plans to relocate from its current offices at 601 West 26th Street in Chelsea by the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to GFP.

“SKIP of NY wanted a quality building owned by a trustworthy landlord and a deal whose economics supported the organization’s mission of serving children in need across the region,” Matthew Mandell, who represented GFP Real Estate in-house in the deal, said in a statement.

Sam Stein of the Kaufman Organization represented SKIP of New York. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The eight-story 318 West 39th was constructed in 1915 and was designed by Crow, Lewis & Wickenhofer. It was originally known as the Finck Building, named after the Finck Brewery which stood at the site, according to GFP.

Other tenants in the building include bridal designer Amsale and Barbara Bush‘s nonprofit organization Global Health Corps.

