Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Amsale Extends 12K-SF Lease With GFP Real Estate at 318 West 39th Street

By June 6, 2023 11:34 am
318 West 39th Street. Photo: GFP Real Estate

Bridal wear designer Amsale signed a 10-year lease extension on its 12,500-square-foot showroom at GFP Real Estate’s 318 West 39th Street where it has been since 2005, according to the landlord.

The company was founded by Amsale Aberra and Neil Brown, and produces lines such as Nouvelle Amsale, Amsale Bridesmaids and Little White Dress. Amsale’s showroom is on the 12th floor of the Garment District building. 

SEE ALSO: Arcade Songs Signs 19K-SF Lease at 60 Charlton Street

GFP Real Estate declined to provide the asking rent, but Midtown’s asking rent averaged about $76.95 per square foot in the first quarter of 2023, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.

“Amsale is a long-term tenant that has enjoyed 318 West 39th Street’s convenient location for its customers and staff,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who brokered both sides of the deal, said in a statement.  “The company has seen its business flourish as the frequency of weddings and large events has returned to pre-pandemic regularity.”

Dating from 1915, 318 West 39th Street was designed by Crow, Lewis, & Wickenhafer and stands 13 stories tall with 180,000 total square feet. It was originally known as the Finck Building for the Finck Brewery that once stood at the site, according to GFP Real Estate.

The landlord has modernized the lobby while preserving the classical facade, which has attracted tenants such as Global Health Corporation, a nonprofit founded by former first daughter Barbara Bush.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

