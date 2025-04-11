Leases   ·   Office Leases

Family Management Corporation, Weidenbaum & Harari Renew at 10 Grand Central

By April 11, 2025 3:16 pm
Marx Realty's Craig Deitelzweig and 10 Grand Central.
Marx Realty's Craig Deitelzweig and 10 Grand Central. PHOTOS: Courtesy Marx Realty

Investment advisory firm Family Management Corporation and law firm Weidenbaum & Harari are keeping their offices at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central.

In the largest deal at the 35-story office tower, Family Management, which provides financial advice, signed a seven-year lease to more than double its footprint from 4,800 square feet to 11,000 square feet, according to the landlord.

Family Management moved into the Midtown property, which has an alternative address of 155 East 44th Street, in 2022 on a five-year lease, according to a release from Marx at the time.

Meanwhile, Weidenbaum & Harari, which specializes in real estate and construction law, renewed its 8,000-square-foot office at the building for another seven years, Marx said. It’s unclear when the firm moved into the building.

“The recent renewal and expansion were driven by our best-in-market, premier amenity offering which redefined the workplace experience before the market knew it needed to be rethought,” Marx CEO Craig Deitelzweig said in a statement.

The exact asking rents in both deals was unclear, but asking rents at 10 Grand Central range from $82 to $140 per square foot, according to Marx.

JLL (JLL)’s Mitchell Konsker, Carlee Palmer, Thomas Swartz and Nicole Danyi brokered both deals for the landlord. Newmark (NMRK)’s Robert Silver represented Family Management, while Douglas Levine, also from Newmark, handled it for Weidenbaum & Harari.

Spokespeople for Family Management, Weidenbaum & Harari, JLL and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deals come after Marx completed its new 11,000-square-foot amenity space at 10 Grand Central called the Meeting Galleries, which comprises four reservable spaces to accommodate company meetings, retreats, activities and more, according to a release.

Designed by Marx’s in-house design team and Studios Architecture, the space opened in November and includes a fully equipped podcast studio, cocktail bar and mini movie theater, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“We began taking reservations for the Meeting Galleries spaces well before construction was complete and consistently receive enthusiastic feedback from existing and potential tenants as well as brokers touring the building,” Deitelzweig said.

Other tenants of the building between Third and Lexington avenues include administrative service provider TMF Group, nonprofit The Completed Life Initiative and online health care resource Teladoc Health.

