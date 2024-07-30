Admin Provider TMF Group Takes 3K SF at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central

Administrative service provider TMF Group has signed on for office space at 10 Grand Central.

The global tax, accounting, payroll and human resources company inked a 10-year lease for 3,130 square feet at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand. Asking rents at the 35-story Midtown office tower hover between $68 and $130 per square foot, according to the landlord.

This is not the first lease TMF has signed in New York City. The Dutch company occupies space on the 27th floor of 48 Wall Street, according to its website. It is unclear whether the deal at 10 Grand represents a second office or a relocation from the Financial District.

JLL (JLL) represented both the tenant and landlord in the deal. Jason Roberts brokered the transaction for TMF, while Mitchell Konsker, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz handled it for Marx Realty. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TMF will take a fully furnished suite on the ninth floor of 10 Grand, part of what Marx Realty calls its “MarxReady” program. In total, that floor consists of 17,761 square feet, per the building’s website.

“We are happy to see strong demand for our MarxReady prebuilt suites, which have been meticulously designed to create the same sensory experience found throughout the building,” Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement.

In 2018, Marx Realty completed a $45 million repositioning in the Midtown tower. Within the last year, the landlord has leased more than 94,000 square feet in 10 Grand alone. TMF will join tenants such as UpSlide, Fin Capital, The Completed Life Initiative and Agence France-Presse in the property.

Anna Staropoli can be reached at astaropoli@commercialobserver.com.