Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Admin Provider TMF Group Takes 3K SF at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central

By July 30, 2024 3:34 pm
reprints
Marx Realty President and CEO Craig Deitelzweig and 10 Grand Central
Marx Realty President and CEO Craig Deitelzweig and 10 Grand Central PHOTOS: Courtesy Marx Realty

Administrative service provider TMF Group has signed on for office space at 10 Grand Central.

The global tax, accounting, payroll and human resources company inked a 10-year lease for 3,130 square feet at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand. Asking rents at the 35-story Midtown office tower hover between $68 and $130 per square foot, according to the landlord. 

SEE ALSO: Heytea Taking Over Swarovski’s Times Square Store

This is not the first lease TMF has signed in New York City. The Dutch company occupies space on the 27th floor of 48 Wall Street, according to its website. It is unclear whether the deal at 10 Grand represents a second office or a relocation from the Financial District. 

JLL (JLL) represented both the tenant and landlord in the deal. Jason Roberts brokered the transaction for TMF, while Mitchell Konsker, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz handled it for Marx Realty. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

TMF will take a fully furnished suite on the ninth floor of 10 Grand, part of what Marx Realty calls its “MarxReady” program. In total, that floor consists of 17,761 square feet, per the building’s website

“We are happy to see strong demand for our MarxReady prebuilt suites, which have been meticulously designed to create the same sensory experience found throughout the building,” Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement. 

In 2018, Marx Realty completed a $45 million repositioning in the Midtown tower. Within the last year, the landlord has leased more than 94,000 square feet in 10 Grand alone. TMF will join tenants such as UpSlide, Fin Capital, The Completed Life Initiative and Agence France-Presse in the property.

Anna Staropoli can be reached at astaropoli@commercialobserver.com

10 Grand Central, 48 Wall Street, Carlee Palmer, Craig Deitelzweig, Jason Roberts, Mitchell Konsker, Simon Landmann, Thomas Swartz, Agence France-Presse, Fin Capital, JLL, Marx Realty, The Completed Life Initiative, TMF Group, UpSlide
Swarovski CEO Alexis Nasard and the Times Square Swarovski store.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Heytea Taking Over Swarovski’s Times Square Store

By Mark Hallum
ABS Real Estate's John Brod and a CTown Supermarket
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

C Town Market Replaces Flatlands Avenue Rite Aid With 11K-SF Lease

By Anna Staropoli
Rob Speyer and 600 Fifth Ave
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Investment Firm Morrison Relocating NYC Office to Tishman Speyer’s 600 Fifth Avenue

By Anna Staropoli