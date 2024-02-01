Completed Life Initiative Takes 8K SF at 10 Grand Central

A nonprofit that advocates for the good death closed a chapter in Brooklyn and headed to Manhattan.

The Completed Life Initiative signed a 10-year lease for 7,719 square feet on the 10th floor of 10 Grand Central in Midtown, landlord Marx Realty announced.

Asking rents on the 10th floor of the 35-story building between Lexington and Third avenues, which has an alternative address of 155 East 44th Street, range from $74 to $84 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for Marx.

Completed Life was founded in 2019 by Faith Sommerfield, a lifelong New Yorker and founding member of the right-to-die organization The Hemlock Society who died in 2022. It currently has offices on the first through third floors of 175 Pearl Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, according to its website. It’s unclear if the organization will expand its footprint with the move to Manhattan.

Lantern Real Estate Advisors + Partners’ Matthew Seigel and Jessica Adler arranged the deal for Completed Life, while Marx Realty was represented by JLL (JLL)’s Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz.

Seigel, Adler and a spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Completed Life’s deal was the largest of five leases Marx signed in January at the Beaux Arts office building near Grand Central Terminal.

In the other deals, Freeman Normand Friedland took 5,400 square feet on the ninth floor, menswear label GSTQ grabbed 5,212 square feet on the 33rd floor, French investment firm Rebalance Management signed on for 2,762 square feet on the 10th floor, and Bancorp Bank inked a deal for 2,762 square feet also on the 10th floor, according to Marx.

Marx President and CEO Craig Deitelzweig said in a statement that leasing activity at the recently renovated 94,000-square-foot building over the past year has been stronger than any other time since it was built nearly a century ago.

“The latest additions to 10 Grand Central’s already exceptional roster will further elevate the building, solidifying its status as one of Midtown’s most captivating and dynamic office towers,” Deitelzweig said.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.