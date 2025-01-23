Attention, Grand Central, the doctor will see you now (virtually).

Teladoc Health, an online health care resource, renewed its offices at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central and doubled its footprint to 15,000 square feet in a 10-year deal, according to the landlord.

The company is in the process of relocating its corporate headquarters to New York City from its longtime headquarters in Purchase, N.Y.

“The Teladoc story is compelling in that the firm has chosen to abandon its suburban New York headquarters in favor of the spectacular office experience and one-seat commute we offer tenants at 10 Grand Central,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement.

Teladoc moved into 10 Grand Central in 2023, when it originally took 7,000 square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

JLL (JLL)’s Sean Lynch represented Teladoc in the deal.

Additionally, Marx also signed a seven-year lease with cyber security and supply chain technology firm Exiger at 10 Grand Central. The firm will occupy 7,000 square feet at the Midtown East office tower, according to Marx.

The cyber security company — which has offices in Bucharest, London and Singapore — will be relocating its New York City outpost from 230 Park Avenue, Marx said.

Exiger was represented by Mitchell Konsker and Simon Landmann of JLL.

Konsker, Landmann, Carlee Palmer, and Thomas Schwartz from JLL handled both deals for Marx Reality.

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asking rents at 10 Grand Central range from $78 to $130 per square foot, according to Marx Realty. The firm has been redeveloping the 35-story office tower in hope of creating an office building that has a vibe more like a luxury hotel.

“10 Grand Central provides much more than just workspaces,” Deitelzweig said. “Tenants view their office locations as recruiting tools, collaboration hubs and extensions of their own brands. The incredible leasing velocity at 10 Grand Central is proof positive that we created a new benchmark for workplace design when we pioneered the hospitality-infused aesthetic at 10 Grand Central in 2018, and we’re seeing similar success across our portfolio as we have effectively blurred the line between office and hotel.”

Other tenants of 10 Grand Central include production company Seven Bucks Productions (which is co-owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), insurance company Mass Mutual and bank holding company Merchants Bancorp.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.