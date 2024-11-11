Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Streaming Service Dazn Signs 10K-SF Lease at 470 Park Avenue South

By November 11, 2024 2:38 pm
470 Park Avenue South in 2018. Photo: SJP Properties

A London-based sports streaming service is taking space in Midtown South.

Dazn has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease at SJP Properties470 Park Avenue South, where it will occupy the 14th floor, though it’s unclear if it will relocate its current New York City offices there from 1 World Trade Center.

Brokers for the landlord and tenant did not provide the length of the lease or the rent. Asking rents in the building between East 31st and East 32nd streets range from $52 to $63 per square foot, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the deal.

Nicholas Farmakis and John Johnson Jr. of Savills negotiated on behalf of Dazn while CBRE (CBRE)‘s Paul Amrich, Neil King, James Ackerson and Josh Pernice handled the deal for the landlord.

CBRE declined to comment while Savills did not immediately return a request for comment.

The subscription service provides viewings of mixed martial arts fights and boxing matches in particular along with more conventional sports such as soccer and football while also covering darts, chess and powerboat racing.

SJP Properties began a $15 million refit of the 300,000-square-foot 470 Park Avenue South  in 2019 with designs by Gensler. That came just after the company purchased the building with its joint venture partner at the time, PGIM, for $245 million in December 2018 from Norges Bank Real Estate and Nuveen, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

