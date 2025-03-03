The Moinian Group will continue integrating financial nutrition at 245 Fifth Avenue after signing a 14,000-square-foot renewal with a tenant who does just that, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Institute of Integrative Nutrition will remain integrated for another five years in the office building, where it occupies the seventh floor, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

Jim Wenk, Kirill Azovtsev and Jessica Conklin from Savills represented the tenant in the deal while Omar Sozkesen negotiated on behalf of the landlord in-house. Savills declined to comment while The Moinian Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1992 in New York City, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition offers online courses in digestive health, hormone health, mindful eating and other topics, according to its website. It claims to be “the world’s most respected nutrition and health coaching school with the largest global presence in health coaching.”

It’s unclear when the institute moved into the NoMad building, but other tenants include Greek eatery Pirida, which signed a 16,129-square-foot lease in October, as well as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Siete Bucks Spirits, which produces Teremana Tequila, which took 4,500 square feet in January 2024.

Asking rent at the time of the Siete Bucks deal was $65 per square foot.

The Moinian Group had owned a half stake in the 24-story building alongside Thor Equities before the latter sold off the majority of its ownership to Moinian in 2023 for an unknown amount.

