The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Signs 4.5K-SF Lease at 245 Fifth Avenue

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila company is flexing into new Midtown South offices.

Siete Bucks Spirits, which produces Teremana Tequila, signed a five-year deal with The Moinian Group for 4,500 square feet at 245 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

The tequila company plans to relocate its New York City offices from its current digs at 9 East 19th Street in the second quarter of 2024.

“The building’s unparalleled location and amenity offerings continue to attract best-in-class tenants that are seeking newly built, high-end and turnkey spaces,” Omar Sozkesen, vice president of commercial leasing at The Moinian Group, said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Ron Lo Russo, Pierce Hance, Harley Dalton and Peter Kerans negotiated on behalf of the landlord in the transaction while Yossi Capland of Compass represented Tereman Tequila in the deal.

C&W and Capland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson, a former pro wrestler turned action movie hero, founded the tequila company in 2020 after partnering with Destilería Teremana de Agave in Los Altos in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, where a local family makes the traditional blanco, añejo and reposado that can be distilled in only five Mexican states to qualify as tequila.

The city of Tequila, the regional liquor’s namesake, is in the same state where Teremana distills its beverage.

Other tenants in Teremana Tequila’s new home include Valley National Bank, which signed a lease for 15,317 square feet across parts of the 22nd and 15th floors in June 2022.

