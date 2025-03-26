Law firm Dorsey & Whitney is moving its offices across the street to 1301 Avenue of the Americas.

Dorsey, which specializes in capital market transactions and securities work, has signed a 15-year lease for 41,000 square feet on the 13th floor of the 45-story Midtown office tower owned by Paramount Group, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $79 per square foot in February.

CBRE (CBRE)’s David Kleinhandler brokered the deal for the tenant, while JLL (JLL)’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe represented the landlord.

JLL declined to comment, while spokespeople for CBRE, Dorsey and Paramount did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bisnow first reported the news.

Dorsey has several other locations across the globe in cities including London, Toronto, Dallas and Seattle. And it won’t have to make a big trek to move its New York City offices, as it’s currently located just across the street at Harbor Group International’s 51 West 52nd Street, according to its website.

Other tenants of the building between West 52nd and West 53rd streets include the landlord’s 32,000-square-foot private Paramount Club, French bank Credit Agricole CIB and Citizens Bank, which signed a lease for 74,000 square feet at the property last March.

Coffee chain Starbucks is in the ground-floor retail space at the building.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.