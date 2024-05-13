New York has a wealth of private clubs that include offerings for leisure, entertainment, dining and more, pairing curated experiences with luxurious settings. But these clubs come with equally luxe price tags, from six-figure initiation fees to annual dues in the tens of thousands. Imagine if membership in an exclusive new private club was extended to you without charge — just for going into the office.

For everyone who works in a New York Paramount office building, that fantasy is now a reality.

On May 2, Paramount Group opened the Paramount Club, a 32,000-square-foot private club at 1301 Avenue of the Americas. All corporate employees of any tenant within Paramount’s New York portfolio have been granted automatic membership, providing them with enriching experiences that blend work and play, and opportunities for networking and community building across multiple industries.

“The brilliance of the Paramount Club is that it addresses members’ needs for both practical and elevated experiences with high design, a variety of spaces to enjoy or book for private events, terrific food and impeccable service,” said Laura Dowek, vice president of retail special projects for Paramount Group. “We have a calendar of programming featuring thought leaders, cultural creatives, innovators, performers and designers to bring our members together. As a member, you have access to it all.”

Paramount Club is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Its variety of dining options affords members choices that range from great American cuisine in the elegant but relaxed Atrium restaurant, to a quick bite in the café, to grab-and-go options. For private dining, there are two private spaces that can host a group of between seven and 14 with a bespoke menu.

The club’s Game Room offers an escape where members can play pool, dine in a casual setting, watch major sporting events, or challenge colleagues to compete on the jumbo gaming screen. It’s also the perfect spot for after-work cocktails.

The Wellness Center features a menu of innovative fitness and vitality protocols. Options include one-on-one personal training as well as group classes for yoga, kickboxing, mat Pilates, barre, body sculpt/flexibility, tai chi/qigong, and meditation.

“The Wellness Center is operated by Dr. Scott Weiss DPT,” said Dowek. “There are classes and personal training with great practitioners. Alternatively, a member could schedule treatments including physical therapy, sports massage, acupuncture and more.”

Well-designed locker rooms with showers, and access to high-end hair and body products, make fitness easy during the workweek.

Paramount Club also includes thoughtfully designed and tech-enabled spaces for meetings and get-togethers of virtually any size or type. The auditorium can host a conference or panel discussion for 200 guests or be divided into two or three smaller spaces. It’s equipped with cutting-edge meeting technology, including PTZ cameras and a ceiling mic with tracking and three 119-inch projection screens. There is also full AV & IT support available, making it perfect for in-person or hybrid meetings. There is even a green room for speakers and special guests that doubles as a space for podcast and video recordings.

Paramount Club also has a unique business lounge that can adapt between seating 45 comfortably or hosting 100 standing. The mix of artfully selected furniture and decorative elements are a few of the details found across the remarkably designed interior. There is also a classroom-style training room, and an 18-person boardroom with on-site catering and technology.

The facilities are just one part of what makes the Paramount Club special, as Paramount will be programming regular events including speakers, panel discussions, wine and cocktail tastings, performances by Broadway talent, and a “tenant talk” series.

All of this is intended to not just enrich and entertain, but to forge networks and community within Paramount’s properties.

The motivation for Paramount’s decision to make a significant investment of approximately $38 million is rooted in the belief that people and enterprises thrive in community and not in isolation.