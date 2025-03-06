DMV life sciences king St. John Properties has signed yet another health care provider to the tenant cadre, this time to its 82-acre, mixed-use development in Waldorf, Md.

Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center (CPRCC), a cancer radiation treatment provider, has inked an 11,152-square-foot lease at 2385 Monument Place, part of St. John’s 16-building, 635,000-square-foot Berry Pointe project. The developer and landlord began construction on Phase 1 of the project last fall. It features two flex/R&D buildings totaling 98,000 square feet, including the single-story 2385 Monument Place, as well as three retail pad sites, and expects to deliver them this spring.

CPRCC plans to begin operations at its new digs in early 2026.

“The expansion of CPRCC at Berry Pointe is a significant step forward for Charles County’s economic growth,” Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director of economic development for Charles County, Md., said in a statement. “As a long-standing health care provider in our community, their decision to invest in a much larger footprint reinforces the county’s ability to support business growth and expansion.”

The health care provider’s new location will join two others in Maryland, one elsewhere in Waldorf and the other in Charlotte Hall. Re/Max Commercial’s Joe Wustner represented CPRCC in the latest lease deal, while St. John was represented in-house by Mike White.

“Our pressing need for expanded space drove this real estate requirement,” Arnie Able, executive director of CPRCC, added in a statement. “With this new facility, we will have the opportunity to significantly modernize our equipment, add staff, and be in a position to service a higher volume of patients. It might seem a bit unusual for a use of this kind perhaps to not be located in a multilevel medical office building cluster, but our presence in a smaller business community will make it much easier for patients to navigate for this essential care.”

St. John Properties is one of the largest privately-owned real estate firms in the U.S., with more than 24 million square feet of flex/R&D, office, retail and industrial space. The Baltimore-based firm is notable for its roster of life sciences tenants, particularly in Maryland’s Interstate 270 “Biotech Corridor.”

Last year, biotechnology developer and manufacturer BioFactura tripled its operations at Riverside Technology Park in Frederick, for example, followed a month later by clinical research group Precision for Medicine likewise expanding its presence there by 41,000 square feet.

