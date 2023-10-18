St. John Properties Acquires 82 Acres for Business Park Outside DC

St. John Properties has acquired an 82-acre parcel in Waldorf, Md., with plans to develop a 12-building business park called Berry Pointe.

St. John paid $10 million for the land, according to property records.

The development will comprise 12 buildings totaling 635,000 square feet. More than 550,000 square feet will be devoted to flex/R&D space, with approximately 60,000 square feet of single-story commercial office space and 25,000 square feet of retail space. The retail component will consist of two in-line buildings and five pad sites.

Berry Pointe will be St. John’s first development in Charles County, though it has an extensive portfolio of business parks throughout the D.C. region.

“Charles County is widely recognized for its strategic positioning near the nation’s capital and an excellent quality of life for residents and businesses alike,” Andrew M. Roud, St. John Properties’ regional partner for Southern Maryland, said in a prepared statement. “The current trend is for companies to seek business communities that have immediate access to amenities that are vital to employers and employees, and Berry Pointe satisfies this requirement.”

St. John is slated to deliver the first phase of Berry Pointe in the spring of 2025. It will consist of two flex/R&D buildings totaling 98,000 square feet of space and 11,000 square feet of retail space. The office buildings and remaining flex/R&D and retail space will be phased in based on leasing pace.

Berry Pointe is located along Berry Road (State Route 228) near Crain Highway, approximately 15 miles from the Capital Beltway, 18 miles from Alexandria, Va., and 25 miles from Washington, D.C.

Tara Weeks Stout of Stout Real Estate and Development represented the seller in the deal, while St. John Properties was self-represented.

